Apple launches uniquely-Aussie tale for ‘Relax, it’s iPhone’ work via TBWA/Media Arts Lab, Sydney
Apple has launched its latest film for the “Relax, it’s iPhone” campaign in Australia via TBWA\Media Arts Lab Sydney, which puts iPhone 15 to the ultimate test featuring the country’s most infamous bird: the magpie.
“Swoop” showcases the durability of the device’s Ceramic Shield through a uniquely-Australian tale of an office worker attempting to escape an oncoming magpie.
The iPhone 15 lineup is built to withstand swooping season and beyond, combining aerospace grade aluminium, and the industry-leading Ceramic Shield front that’s tougher than any smartphone glass.
The film will premiere during the semifinals of the Australian Open, one of the most high-profile sporting events of the year, and will be supported by social and digital.
Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab Sydney
Production Company: Scoundrel
Director: Tom Noakes
Post Production: ALT.vfx
Post Production: ARC edit
Sound House: Massive Music Sydney
Music: Apashe & Flux Pavilion – Fracture (ft. Joey Valence & Brae)
Media agency: OMD
Terrible over acting
I can imagine it’s quite hard getting local work up for Apple. But is this really the best idea that was presented?
Probably not the best idea in the deck, but it’s the one the client bought. Have you ever worked for a client, numbnuts?