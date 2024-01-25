Apple launches uniquely-Aussie tale for ‘Relax, it’s iPhone’ work via TBWA/Media Arts Lab, Sydney

| BY Ricki Green |

Apple has launched its latest film for the “Relax, it’s iPhone” campaign in Australia via TBWA\Media Arts Lab Sydney, which puts iPhone 15 to the ultimate test featuring the country’s most infamous bird: the magpie.

“Swoop” showcases the durability of the device’s Ceramic Shield through a uniquely-Australian tale of an office worker attempting to escape an oncoming magpie.

The iPhone 15 lineup is built to withstand swooping season and beyond, combining aerospace grade aluminium, and the industry-leading Ceramic Shield front that’s tougher than any smartphone glass.

The film will premiere during the semifinals of the Australian Open, one of the most high-profile sporting events of the year, and will be supported by social and digital.

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab Sydney

Production Company: Scoundrel

Director: Tom Noakes

Post Production: ALT.vfx

Post Production: ARC edit

Sound House: Massive Music Sydney

Music: Apashe & Flux Pavilion – Fracture (ft. Joey Valence & Brae)

Media agency: OMD